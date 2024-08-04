Threshold (T) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $185.91 million and $5.45 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010034 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,173.00 or 0.99889428 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011542 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00056490 BTC.

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01992583 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $4,794,892.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

