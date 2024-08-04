tomiNet Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.58 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. tomiNet has a market cap of $15.58 million and approximately $11.73 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 156,415,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,250,602 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 156,415,445.43506128 with 142,250,602.75379068 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.10503523 USD and is down -13.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $11,998,447.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

