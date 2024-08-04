Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.96.

CURV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Torrid alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CURV

Torrid Price Performance

CURV opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $805.58 million, a P/E ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.