Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.77. 880,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $290.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

