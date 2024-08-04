Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 73.0% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 367,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 155,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,696,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,879,000 after acquiring an additional 145,754 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960,298. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,837 shares of company stock worth $3,884,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

