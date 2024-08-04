Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $1,238,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,978 shares of company stock valued at $54,692,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded down $19.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $846.02. 479,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,219. The company has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $885.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $802.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $798.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

