Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRP. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,554,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 449,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 277,685 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 456,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 240,901 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,400.6% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 249,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 232,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,914,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,649. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.