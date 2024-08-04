Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eos Management L.P. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,808. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.80 and a 200-day moving average of $250.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.14.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

