Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,009. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

