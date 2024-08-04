Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,538,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,399,367. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

BAC stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.58. 76,727,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,436,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

