Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,491,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,204,000 after acquiring an additional 175,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 695,805 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 642,797 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,241,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,925,000 after acquiring an additional 188,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,152,000 after acquiring an additional 207,132 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.68. 328,112 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

