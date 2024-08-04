Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,792 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,885,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,130,000 after buying an additional 365,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,766,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,649,000 after buying an additional 243,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after buying an additional 222,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after buying an additional 918,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 845,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,875,000 after buying an additional 466,733 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,322. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

