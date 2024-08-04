Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.35. 682,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,585. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.42. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $107.93.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.