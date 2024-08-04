Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.91.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

TSE:TCW opened at C$5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$3.79 and a 12-month high of C$5.33.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$271.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.63 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.5199063 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

