TrueBlue (TBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect TrueBlue to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. TrueBlue has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TrueBlue to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. TrueBlue has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $16.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

