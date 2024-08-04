Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $117.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $134.00. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRTC. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

IRTC stock traded down $10.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.88. 1,772,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,934. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.02. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $726,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,045 shares of company stock worth $294,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 133,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

