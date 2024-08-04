UniBot Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.83 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, UniBot has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniBot has a market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniBot token can now be purchased for $6.74 or 0.00011510 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 7.14810022 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,819,599.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

