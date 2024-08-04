Unipol Gruppo (OTCMKTS:UFGSY) Shares Down 2.8%

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UFGSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.60. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.44.

Unipol Gruppo Company Profile

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services primarily in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, and Holding and Other Businesses segments. It offers risk cover solutions for vehicles, sports craft, and travel; home and condominiums; work related to businesses, traders, professionals, and legal protection; accident and health protection; and investments and welfare.

