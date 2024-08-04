USDX [Kava] Hits Market Capitalization of $88.81 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $88.81 million and $278,995.27 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.79458601 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $303,112.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

