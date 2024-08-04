VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 13,939.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,913 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $36,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OIH. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 384.3% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,201,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,219.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,359 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,125,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,665,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,005,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $306.88 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $278.63 and a 12 month high of $364.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.76.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

