VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $12.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.43. 20,261,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,487,828. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.60.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

