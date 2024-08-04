Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Free Report) were down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$40.80 and last traded at C$41.13. Approximately 404,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 138,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.97.

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.96.

