Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,534 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,688,000 after buying an additional 1,287,819 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 926,461 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,737,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,477,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 639,201 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

