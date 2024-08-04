Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Cut by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after buying an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 826,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,548,000 after buying an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,943,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.08. The company had a trading volume of 509,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,882. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.40 and a 200 day moving average of $249.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

