Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Increased by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $74.41. 6,476,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,886,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

