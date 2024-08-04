Venus BUSD (vBUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $60.11 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.0222987 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

