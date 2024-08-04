Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.300-6.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Verisk Analytics also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.29.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $5.29 on Friday, hitting $266.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,334. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

