Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.00

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.72). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.71), with a volume of 70,791 shares.
Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £228.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.
