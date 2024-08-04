Vertcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,819.99 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $16,819.99 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,706.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.00595561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00106847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00032483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.00 or 0.00250391 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00037929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00071027 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,964,322 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

