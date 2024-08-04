Viper Energy (VNOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Viper Energy to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNOM. Truist Financial upped their price target on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.