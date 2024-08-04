Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $39.88. 1,022,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,401. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -362.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 445.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 88,181 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 469,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 76,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

