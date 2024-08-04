Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Position Boosted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 41,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

VOD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,896,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,423. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

