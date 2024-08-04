Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 15.9% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00004463 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $73.81 million and $5.99 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.60273777 USD and is down -5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $3,872,274.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

