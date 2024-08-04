W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger updated its FY 2024 guidance to 38.000-39.500 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE GWW traded up $10.43 on Friday, hitting $952.79. 361,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,770. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $924.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $945.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

