Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE HCC traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,437. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

Insider Activity

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.