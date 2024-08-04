Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.76. 1,793,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,543. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.67. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

