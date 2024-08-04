Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of ($1.23) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wayfair in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Wayfair’s current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE W opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,809.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,788.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,682 shares of company stock worth $3,306,949 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

