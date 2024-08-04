WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.85.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $92.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,669,000 after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,635,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,557,000 after buying an additional 462,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after buying an additional 803,718 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $127,945,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

