Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $37.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.92.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WERN

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.