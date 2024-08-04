Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 240.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,801 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 193,345 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,970,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,724,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

