Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 280,948 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.12. 1,467,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,450. The company has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.