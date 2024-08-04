Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,602 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $10.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,246,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,071. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.