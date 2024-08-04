Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,602 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Caterpillar
In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar
Caterpillar Stock Performance
NYSE:CAT traded down $10.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,246,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,071. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.