Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 8,893 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,039.73.

BKNG traded down $336.05 on Friday, hitting $3,328.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,872.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,690.67. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 237.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

