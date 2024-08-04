Whole Earth Brands (OTCMKTS:ACTTU) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 5,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.
Whole Earth Brands Stock Down 3.9 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.
About Whole Earth Brands
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Whole Earth Brands
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.