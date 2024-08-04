William Blair Weighs in on TransMedics Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.88.

TMDX stock opened at $150.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $171.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -441.47 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $3,902,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,017,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $3,902,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,017,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,342 shares of company stock worth $13,642,015 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

