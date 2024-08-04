Williams Companies (WMB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Williams Companies to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Williams Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Williams Companies Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.05.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WMB
Insider Activity at Williams Companies
In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.