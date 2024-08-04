Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $362.73

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 362.73 ($4.67) and traded as high as GBX 396.20 ($5.10). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 390 ($5.02), with a volume of 33,256 shares trading hands.

Wilmington Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 382.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 362.95. The firm has a market cap of £349.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,950.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

