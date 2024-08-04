Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $357.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WINGGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $377.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING opened at $362.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.10. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WINGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

