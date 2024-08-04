Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $357.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $377.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wingstop

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING opened at $362.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.10. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.