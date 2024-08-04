Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $190.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $170.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $210.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.22.

WWD stock opened at $152.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Woodward has a 52-week low of $119.03 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

