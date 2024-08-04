Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.220-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.0 million-$183.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.5 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.940-0.980 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Workiva stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.19. 1,173,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57. Workiva has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Workiva last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

